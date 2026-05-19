Standex Stock Has Surged 60%. Here’s Why One Fund Still Bought $49 Million Worth

Key Points

Ophir Asset Management acquired 197,012 shares in Standex International Corporation during the first quarter; the trade was estimated at $49.44 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $50.21 million, reflecting valuation changes including stock price movements.

The new position represents 5.85% of fund AUM.

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Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated a new position in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) during the first quarter, acquiring 197,012 shares in a trade estimated at $49.44 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd disclosed a new stake in Standex International Corporation, purchasing 197,012 shares during the first quarter of 2026, according to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026. The estimated transaction value was $49.44 million, based on the average share price over the quarter. The position's quarter-end value reached $50.21 million, which includes the impact of share price appreciation.

What else to know

This new position accounts for 5.85% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of March 31, 2026

Top fund holdings after the filing include: NYSE:AIR: $59.11 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSE:VVX: $58.03 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:MRX: $55.57 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE: SXI: $50.21 million (5.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:EZPW: $41.03 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Standex International Corporation shares were priced at $259.19, up roughly 60% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $3 billion Revenue (TTM) $885.4 million Net Income (TTM) $99.1 million Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $259.19

Company snapshot

Standex International Corporation generates revenue through the manufacture and sale of products across five segments.

The company operates a diversified business model, leveraging specialized engineering and manufacturing capabilities to serve commercial and industrial markets both in the United States and internationally.

Primary customers include businesses in the electronics, aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and commercial equipment sectors.

Standex International Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer with a global footprint and a focus on engineered solutions. The company’s multi-segment strategy enables it to serve a broad range of end markets, providing resilience and growth opportunities. Standex’s expertise in custom manufacturing and value-added engineering supports its competitive position in specialized industrial niches.

What this transaction means for investors

Standex stock has had a huge run, climbing roughly 60% over the past year. But this move from Ophir and the company’s latest quarter suggest the firm still has momentum behind it. Fiscal third-quarter sales rose 8.1% year over year to $224.6 million, while adjusted operating income climbed 9.5% and adjusted EPS increased 13.5% to $2.21. The company also said sales tied to “fast growth markets” now account for more than 30% of total revenue and are expected to reach roughly $270 million this fiscal year.



One of the biggest bright spots was aerospace and defense, where revenue jumped nearly 34%, thanks in part to demand tied to space projects. Management also reduced leverage to 1.9 times EBITDA after divesting a non-core business. With shares trading near all-time highs, the key question going forward is whether Standex can keep compounding while growing profits. By making it one of its biggest portfolio bets, Ophir seems to think it can.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.