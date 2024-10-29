News & Insights

Standex sees ‘moderately to significantly higher revenue’ in Q2

October 29, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Q2 consensus $188.41M. “In the fiscal second quarter 2025, on a sequential basis, the company expects moderately to significantly higher revenue, driven by the impact of the recent Amran/Narayan Group acquisition, more favorable project timing in Engraving, and improving overall demand in Electronics and Specialty. On a sequential basis, the company expects slightly to moderately higher adjusted operating margin, benefiting from higher sales partially offset by increased investments in selling, marketing, and R&D. The company also expects the Amran/Narayan Group acquisition to be slightly accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the fiscal second quarter 2025.”

