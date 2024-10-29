Standex reports Q1 EPS $1.71, consensus $1.70

Reports Q1 revenue $170.5M, consensus $181.39M. Commenting on the quarter’s results, President and Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar said, “Following record profit and cash generation in fiscal year 2024, we delivered another solid operational performance in the fiscal first quarter with record gross margin. Sales from fast growth markets in electric vehicles, defense applications, and commercialization of space improved year-on-year, respectively, but were offset primarily by demand conditions affecting the soft trim business in our Engraving segment. In the fiscal first quarter, we achieved record gross margin of 41.1% and maintained adjusted operating margin near 16.0%, while continuing to support our growth initiatives. We remain optimistic about leading market indicators across most of our businesses.”

