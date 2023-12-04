Standex International (SXI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.12, changing hands as high as $137.92 per share. Standex International Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SXI's low point in its 52 week range is $96.32 per share, with $168.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.04.

