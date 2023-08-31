Standex International (SXI) Price Target Increased by 12.43% to 169.15

The average one-year price target for Standex International (NYSE:SXI) has been revised to 169.15 / share. This is an increase of 12.43% from the prior estimate of 150.45 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 215.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.55% from the latest reported closing price of 155.83 / share.

Standex International Declares $0.28 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023 received the payment on August 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $155.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.12%, the lowest has been 0.65%, and the highest has been 2.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standex International. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXI is 0.14%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 13,022K shares. The put/call ratio of SXI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 833K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 572K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 552K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 545K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 487K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 46.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 310.61% over the last quarter.

Standex International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Indiaand China.

