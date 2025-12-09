Is Standex International (SXI) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Standex International (SXI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Standex International is one of 187 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Standex International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SXI's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SXI has returned about 25.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.6% on average. As we can see, Standex International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY). The stock has returned 84.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Vestas Wind Systems AS' current year EPS has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Standex International is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.9% so far this year, meaning that SXI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vestas Wind Systems AS falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Standex International and Vestas Wind Systems AS as they could maintain their solid performance.

