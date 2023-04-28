Standex International (SXI) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Standex International said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $121.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.12%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 2.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standex International. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXI is 0.13%, an increase of 22.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 13,040K shares. The put/call ratio of SXI is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.58% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standex International is 147.90. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.58% from its latest reported closing price of 121.65.

The projected annual revenue for Standex International is 764MM, an increase of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 888K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 607K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 105,464.12% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 604K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 569K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 25.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 371K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXI by 18.54% over the last quarter.

Standex International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, Indiaand China.

