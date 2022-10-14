Standex International (NYSE:SXI) investors are sitting on a loss of 18% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. The Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) is down 19% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -18% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 22% over the last year. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 19% over three years.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Standex International share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.2%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Standex International managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Standex International has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Standex International

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Standex International shares lost 18% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 22%. Given the total loss of 2% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. Before spending more time on Standex International it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

