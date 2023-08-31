Standex International (FRA:9SI) Price Target Increased by 17.02% to 152.86

The average one-year price target for Standex International (FRA:9SI) has been revised to 152.86 / share. This is an increase of 17.02% from the prior estimate of 130.63 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 127.78 to a high of 194.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,049.34% from the latest reported closing price of 13.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standex International. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9SI is 0.14%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 13,022K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 833K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9SI by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 572K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9SI by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 552K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9SI by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 545K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares, representing a decrease of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9SI by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 487K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 46.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9SI by 310.61% over the last quarter.

