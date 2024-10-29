Standex International Expands in Electrical Grid Market

Standex International ( (SXI) ) has provided an announcement.

Standex International Corporation has made significant strides in the electrical grid market by acquiring Amran Instrument Transformers and Narayan Powertech Pvt. Ltd., valued at $462 million. These strategic acquisitions are anticipated to boost Standex’s revenue growth, EBITDA margin, and presence in fast-growing markets, with expected revenues of $100 million in 2024. The integration of Amran/Narayan Group enhances Standex’s technology platform and geographic reach, contributing to its portfolio strategy of focusing on high-margin business segments. The consolidation aims to leverage cross-selling opportunities and maintain a strong market position.

