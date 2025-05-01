STANDEX INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $SXI Reports Quarterly Earnings

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL ($SXI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.95 per share, beating estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $207,780,000, beating estimates of $206,298,156 by $1,481,844.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SXI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $SXI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADEMIR SARCEVIC (Vice President/CFO/Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,400 shares for an estimated $1,400,818 .

. THOMAS J HANSEN sold 1,661 shares for an estimated $349,498

MAX ARETS (VP; Chief Information Officer) purchased 63 shares for an estimated $12,033

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of STANDEX INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.