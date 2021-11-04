Standex International Corporation (SXI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Standex International Corporation (SXI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SXI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $114.27, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXI was $114.27, representing a -0.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.35 and a 74.62% increase over the 52 week low of $65.44.

SXI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). SXI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.97. Zacks Investment Research reports SXI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 19.24%, compared to an industry average of 26.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sxi Dividend History page.

