Standex International Corporation (SXI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Standex International Corporation (SXI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SXI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SXI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.7, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXI was $98.7, representing a -8.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.17 and a 144.79% increase over the 52 week low of $40.32.

SXI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). SXI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports SXI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.92%, compared to an industry average of 18.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SXI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SXI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SXI as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 17.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SXI at 1.57%.

