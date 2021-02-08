Standex International Corporation (SXI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Standex International Corporation (SXI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SXI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXI was $86.28, representing a -1.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.70 and a 130.08% increase over the 52 week low of $37.50.

SXI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). SXI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports SXI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.77%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SXI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SXI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SXI as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 23.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SXI at 1.57%.

