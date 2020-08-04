Dividends
Standex International Corporation (SXI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Standex International Corporation (SXI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SXI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SXI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.44, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXI was $54.44, representing a -33.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.69 and a 45.17% increase over the 52 week low of $37.50.

SXI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). SXI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports SXI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -14.39%, compared to an industry average of -21.7%.

