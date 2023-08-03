Standex International Corp Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $20.2 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $13.2 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $21.2 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $188.3 million from $184.7 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $20.2 Mln. vs. $13.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.68 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $188.3 Mln vs. $184.7 Mln last year.

