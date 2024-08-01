Standex International Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $19.59 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $20.17 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $20.89 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $180.194 million from $188.327 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $19.59 Mln. vs. $20.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.65 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $180.194 Mln vs. $188.327 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.