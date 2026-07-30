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Standex International Corp Q4 Income Rises

July 30, 2026 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $20.479 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $14.826 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $29.706 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $228.251 million from $222.049 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.479 Mln. vs. $14.826 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $228.251 Mln vs. $222.049 Mln last year.

Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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