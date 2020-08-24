Markets
Standex International Corp Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.84 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $12.39 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $8.00 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.4% to $139.39 million from $168.74 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $8.00 Mln. vs. $13.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.65 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $139.39 Mln vs. $168.74 Mln last year.

