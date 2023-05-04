Standex International Corp Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $80.51 million, or $6.77 per share. This compares with $17.32 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $80.57 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $184.33 million from $189.28 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $80.51 Mln. vs. $17.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.77 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q3): $184.33 Mln vs. $189.28 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.