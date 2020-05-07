Markets
SXI

Standex International Corp Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Standex International Corp (SXI):

-Earnings: -$6.32 million in Q3 vs. $26.27 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.51 in Q3 vs. $2.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $11.88 million or $0.96 per share for the period. -Revenue: $155.5 million in Q3 vs. $160.5 million in the same period last year.

SXI

