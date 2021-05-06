Standex International Corp Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Standex International Corp (SXI):

-Earnings: $1.8 million in Q3 vs. $12.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.14 in Q3 vs. $0.07 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $14.6 million or $1.19 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.06 per share -Revenue: $172.2 million in Q3 vs. $155.5 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.