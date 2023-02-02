Standex International Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $20.04 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $14.98 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $20.7 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $187.8 million from $185.7 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $20.04 Mln. vs. $14.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.69 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q2): $187.8 Mln vs. $185.7 Mln last year.

