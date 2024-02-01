Standex International Corp Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.87 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $20.04 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $21.08 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $178.40 million from $187.79 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $18.87 Mln. vs. $20.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $178.40 Mln vs. $187.79 Mln last year.

