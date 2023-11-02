Standex International Corp Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.81 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $18.27 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $20.8 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $184.77 million from $180.60 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.81 Mln. vs. $18.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.58 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q1): $184.77 Mln vs. $180.60 Mln last year.

