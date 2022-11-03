Standex International Corp Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.27 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $15.82 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $19.08 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $180.60 million from $175.61 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.27 Mln. vs. $15.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q1): $180.60 Mln vs. $175.61 Mln last year.

