Standex International Corp Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $18.20 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $18.81 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.7% to $170.46 million from $184.77 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.20 Mln. vs. $18.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $170.46 Mln vs. $184.77 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.