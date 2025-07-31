Standex International Corp Announces Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Standex International Corp (SXI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $14.83 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $19.59 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $27.52 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to $222.05 million from $180.19 million last year.

Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.83 Mln. vs. $19.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue: $222.05 Mln vs. $180.19 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.