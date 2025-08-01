Standex International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SXI

In trading on Friday, shares of Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $173.90, changing hands as high as $177.77 per share. Standex International Corp. shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SXI's low point in its 52 week range is $128.845 per share, with $212.655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $177.64.

