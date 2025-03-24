StandardAero Says Two Affiliates Plan To Sell 30 Mln Shares Through Secondary Offering

(RTTNews) - StandardAero, Inc.(SARO), an extensive MRO services and custom solutions, on Monday announced that two stockholders, affiliates of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) and GIC Private Ltd., plan to sell a total of 30 million shares of the company's common stock at $0.01 per value through an underwritten secondary offering.

No shares are being sold by StandardAero. The Selling Stockholders plan to grant underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to $4.5 million additional shares of common stock.

In the pre-market trading, StandardAero is 1.89% lesser at $28.05 on the Nasdaq.

