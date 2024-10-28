StandardAero initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage of StandardAero (SARO) with an Outperform rating and $34 price target The firm says disruption in all areas of the plane manufacturer landscape make it a very good time to be an aero aftermarket provider. StandardAero “is a big fish” in the independent aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul pond with sales drivers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

