News & Insights

Stocks
SARO

StandardAero initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research

October 28, 2024 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wolfe Research initiated coverage of StandardAero (SARO) with an Outperform rating and $34 price target The firm says disruption in all areas of the plane manufacturer landscape make it a very good time to be an aero aftermarket provider. StandardAero “is a big fish” in the independent aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul pond with sales drivers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SARO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SARO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.