StandardAero initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital initiated coverage of StandardAero (SARO) with an Outperform rating and $37 price target StandardAero is the largest independent engine maintenance, repair and overhaul provider serving both commercial and defense markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees visibility into low double-digit revenue growth and margin stability.

