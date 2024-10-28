News & Insights

StandardAero initiated with a Neutral at BofA

October 28, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

BofA initiated coverage of StandardAero (SARO) with a Neutral rating and $34 price target The firm sees the company as a well-run commercial aerospace maintenance, overhaul, and repair business with growth opportunities ahead. However, being the “wrench-turner” versus “part-marker” limits StandardAero’s margin upside many investors associate with the aerospace aftermarket, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

