StandardAero initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag initiated coverage of StandardAero (SARO) with an Equal Weight rating and $33 price target The firm sees a strong demand backdrop for engine maintenance, but says StandardAero’s risk/reward is balanced at current levels with the stock up 30% since the initial public offering.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SARO:
- StandardAero initiated with a Neutral at UBS
- StandardAero initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital
- StandardAero initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan
- StandardAero initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein
- Opening Day: Ingram Micro returns to trading in busy week
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.