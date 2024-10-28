StandardAero initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag initiated coverage of StandardAero (SARO) with an Equal Weight rating and $33 price target The firm sees a strong demand backdrop for engine maintenance, but says StandardAero’s risk/reward is balanced at current levels with the stock up 30% since the initial public offering.

