STANDARDAERO Earnings Results: $SARO Reports Quarterly Earnings

STANDARDAERO ($SARO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, missing estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,409,610,000, beating estimates of $1,395,671,100 by $13,938,900.

STANDARDAERO Insider Trading Activity

STANDARDAERO insiders have traded $SARO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP INC. CARLYLE sold 12,849,448 shares for an estimated $292,196,447

PRIVATE LTD GIC sold 2,900,552 shares for an estimated $65,958,552

PAUL MCELHINNEY purchased 104,000 shares for an estimated $2,496,000

STANDARDAERO Government Contracts

We have seen $11,970,718 of award payments to $SARO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

