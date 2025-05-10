Stocks
SARO

STANDARDAERO Earnings Preview: Recent $SARO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 10, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker

STANDARDAERO ($SARO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,367,263,080 and earnings of $0.18 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SARO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STANDARDAERO Insider Trading Activity

STANDARDAERO insiders have traded $SARO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GROUP INC. CARLYLE sold 29,370,166 shares for an estimated $797,693,708
  • PRIVATE LTD GIC sold 6,629,834 shares for an estimated $180,066,291

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

STANDARDAERO Government Contracts

We have seen $5,371,893 of award payments to $SARO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

SARO

