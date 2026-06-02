StandardAero Appoints Paul McElhinney CEO As Russell Ford Retires

(RTTNews) - StandardAero (SARO), a provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services, Tuesday announced that it has appointed Paul McElhinney, as its Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1 and as its board Chairman on January 1, 2027.

McElhinney succeeds Russell Ford who retires from the company after 13 years leading it.

Paul McElhinney is the current Lead Independent Director of StandardAero and a 35-year industry veteran. He previously served as President and CEO of both GE Power Services and GE Aviation Services.

In pre-market activity, SARO shares were trading at $26.74, down 2.25% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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