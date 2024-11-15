Standard Uranium’s High-Grade Assay Results Brighten Prospects

Standard Uranium (TSE:STND) has released an update.

Standard Uranium has reported promising high-grade uranium assay results from its 2024 exploration program at the Sun Dog Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, with findings up to 13.0% U3O8. These results highlight significant potential at various target areas, including Wishbone and Spring-Dome, as the company plans further exploration efforts in partnership with Aero Energy.

For further insights into TSE:STND stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.