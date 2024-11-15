News & Insights

Standard Uranium’s High-Grade Assay Results Brighten Prospects

November 15, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Standard Uranium (TSE:STND) has released an update.

Standard Uranium has reported promising high-grade uranium assay results from its 2024 exploration program at the Sun Dog Uranium Project in Saskatchewan, with findings up to 13.0% U3O8. These results highlight significant potential at various target areas, including Wishbone and Spring-Dome, as the company plans further exploration efforts in partnership with Aero Energy.

