Standard Nuclear Nears Commercial TRISO Fuel Production

Standard Nuclear, which recently completed its initial public offering and began trading publicly under the ticker symbol STDN, is moving closer to expanding production of TRISO, an advanced nuclear fuel designed for many next-generation reactors. Construction of its new Tennessee facility, known as SN-TN, and Idaho facility, known as SN-ID, is substantially complete. Both plants are progressing toward start-up, commissioning and licensing. Initially, each facility is expected to provide up to 1 metric ton of uranium in annual TRISO fuel capacity. Once fully scaled, the two sites could collectively add as much as 5 metric tons of yearly capacity.

Regulatory progress has advanced alongside construction. The U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) has approved Preliminary Documented Safety Analyses for both facilities, clearing an important stage in the authorization process. Following full approval, the production lines are intended to operate as high-hazard nuclear facilities regulated by the DOE. Standard Nuclear’s use of repeatable designs, modular production lines and established vendors appears to have reduced construction uncertainty and supported a more efficient regulatory review, aided by technical assistance from Idaho National Laboratory.

The focus now shifts from building the facilities to making them operational. Standard Nuclear must complete commissioning, secure final regulatory authorizations and begin production according to customer requirements and timelines. The company is also developing another fuel line in Washington state through its joint venture with Framatome, using the partner’s existing Nuclear Regulatory Commission (“NRC”) license. Together, these milestones show a phased expansion strategy in which standardized construction and parallel licensing efforts could shorten the path from facility development to commercial TRISO fuel production.

Standard Nuclear’s progress also highlights the broader buildout taking place across the advanced nuclear industry. As fuel suppliers move closer to commercial production, reactor developers such as Oklo Inc. OKLO and NuScale Power SMR are working to convert rising demand for reliable, carbon-free power into deployable projects.

Established Companies in Advanced Nuclear

OKLO is one of the most closely watched advanced nuclear companies as it focuses on developing compact fast reactors designed to provide reliable, carbon-free electricity for data centers, industrial facilities and military applications. The company aims to serve customers seeking dependable round-the-clock power as electricity demand rises with the expansion of AI infrastructure. Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) OKLO has also been signing strategic agreements with potential customers, making it one of the prominent companies that investors are following in the emerging advanced nuclear industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Meanwhile, NuScale Poweris among the leading developers of small modular reactor technology and is the first company to receive NRC approval for a design. NuScale Power is working with partners on projects in the United States and overseas, including Romania, while also advancing plans to support large-scale power deployment. NuScale Power believes its modular reactors can deliver reliable, carbon-free electricity for utilities, industries and AI-driven data centers, keeping NuScale Power at the forefront of the commercial small modular reactor market.

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