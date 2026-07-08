Standard Nuclear IPO: A Good Time for Nuclear Investment?

Standard Nuclear’s proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) reflects the improving appetite for nuclear-energy investments as investors increasingly look for companies positioned to benefit from the expected surge in electricity demand from artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data centers. The advanced nuclear fuel company plans to raise up to $383.3 million by offering 18.25 million Class A shares at $18-$21 apiece, implying a valuation of as much as $3.55 billion. The listing also highlights the reopening of the U.S. IPO market, where improving equity-market conditions and stronger investor sentiment have encouraged companies to pursue public offerings after a relatively cautious period.

Standard Nuclear’s IPO is notable because it connects two themes currently being watched by investors: advanced nuclear fuel and rising long-term electricity demand. The company produces fuel for advanced reactors, including small modular reactors and microreactors, which are viewed as potential options for meeting future power requirements. However, investor response to the offering will likely depend on how the market assesses the company’s growth prospects, valuation and execution risks.

The IPO proceeds are expected to provide Standard Nuclear with additional financial flexibility to fund working capital, support general corporate needs and pursue acquisitions or investments that complement its business. The company has also applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "STDN." While the final valuation will depend on investor demand, the proposed offering underscores growing confidence in nuclear-related businesses as capital markets increasingly reward companies aligned with long-term energy-transition and power-demand trends.

While Standard Nuclear is preparing to enter the public markets, it is not the only company drawing investor attention. Several publicly traded nuclear companies are already benefiting from growing interest in technologies that could help meet rising long-term electricity demand, particularly from AI-driven data centers.

Leading Public Companies in Advanced Nuclear

Oklo Inc. OKLO is one of the most closely watched advanced nuclear companies as it focuses on developing compact fast reactors designed to provide reliable, carbon-free electricity for data centers, industrial facilities and military applications. The company aims to serve customers seeking dependable round-the-clock power as electricity demand rises with the expansion of AI infrastructure. Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) OKLO has also been signing strategic agreements with potential customers, making it one of the prominent companies that investors are following in the emerging advanced nuclear industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Meanwhile, NuScale Power SMR is among the leading developers of small modular reactor technology and is the first company to receive U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval for a design. NuScale Power is working with partners on projects in the United States and overseas, including Romania, while also advancing plans to support large-scale power deployment. NuScale Power believes its modular reactors can deliver reliable, carbon-free electricity for utilities, industries and AI-driven data centers, keeping NuScale Power at the forefront of the commercial small modular reactor market.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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