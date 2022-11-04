Standard Motor's (SMP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

Standard Motor Products SMP reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. Higher-than-anticipated income from the Engine Management and Temperature Control segments resulted in the outperformance. But the bottom line declined 20% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.32 a share.



Total revenues rose 3% year over year to $381.4 million, almost on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $381 million. Gross profit fell to $106.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s $105.2 million. Operating income declined 12.7% to $33.6 million, owing to an escalation in SG&A expenses.

Segmental Results

During the reported quarter, revenues from the Engine Management segment totaled $251.7 million, up 2% year over year. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253 million. The operating income was $23.3 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $28.2 million but crossed the consensus mark of $21.51 million.



Revenues from the Temperature Control segment rose 3.3% year over year to $123 million, benefiting from a strong summer season with extreme temperatures across many regions. Yet, the figure lagged the consensus metric of $125 million. The segment registered an operating income of $14.2 million, down from $16.7 million but topped the consensus mark of $12.53 million.



Revenues from the All Other segment came in at $6.6 million, rising from $4 million in the prior-year period and surpassing the consensus mark of $2.5 million. The segment reported an operating loss of $4 million, narrower than a loss of $5.3 million in the corresponding quarter of 2021 and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $6 million.

Financial Position

Standard Motor had $17.5 million in cash as of Sep 30, 2022, compared with $21.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $19.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $56 million net cash provided by operating activities in the corresponding period last year. SG&A expenses flared up 10% to $73.2 million.



The company announced a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on Dec 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on Nov 15, 2022.

Outlook

The company maintained its outlook for the full year as inflationary pressures and interest rate increases persist. The full-year gross margin remains at nearly 27% and operating profit is unchanged in the range of 7-8% of net sales.

