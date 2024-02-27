Standard Motor (SMP) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Standard Motor Products SMP reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 37 cents per share, which fell from 69 cents in the prior-year quarter and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents.



Total revenues fell from $308.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $290.8 million in the quarter under review. The reported figure also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $314 million. Gross profit fell to $81.5 million from the year-ago quarter’s $89.6 million. Operating income declined to $9.95 million from $15.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Results

During the reported quarter, revenues from the Vehicle Control segment totaled $178.6 million, down 5.9% year over year and missed our estimate of $182.3 million. Customer order patterns and softness in the marketplace resulted in the decline. Operating income was $17.4 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $23.1 million.



Revenues from the Engineered Solutions segment totaled $67.5 million, up 6.7% year over year. The metric surpassed our estimate of $65.6 million. Operating income was $1.04 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $4.01 million.



Revenues from the Temperature Control segment came in at $44.6 million, dropping from the year-ago quarter’s $55.1 million, as well as missing our projection of $66.6 million due to lower demand for this seasonal product category. The segment registered an operating loss of $3.27 million against the operating income of $0.65 million reported in the year-ago period.



Operating loss from the Other segment was $3.95 million, wider than $3.29 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Standard Motor had $32.5 million in cash as of Dec 31, 2023 compared with $21.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt totaled $151.2 million as of Dec 31, 2023 compared with $184.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash inflow from operating activities totaled $144.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. SG&A expenses declined 2.4% to $70.3 million.



The company approved a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share, which will be paid out on Mar 1, 2024, to stockholders of record as of Feb 15, 2024.

Guidance 2024

For full-year 2024, the company expects sales growth to be flat to low single-digit. Standard Motor expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of 9-9.5% of total revenues. The company anticipates around $7-$8 million of added costs in 2024 due to increased rent and redundancy expenses. It expects a capital expenditure of $25 million.

