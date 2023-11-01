Standard Motor (SMP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss

Standard Motor Products SMP reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which rose from $1.05 in the prior-year quarter and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents.



Total revenues rose from $381.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $386.4 million in the quarter under review. The reported figure, however, lagged the consensus mark of $391 million. Gross profit rose to $114.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s $106.8 million. Operating income increased to $34.8 million from $33.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Results

During the reported quarter, revenues from the Vehicle Control segment totaled $190.9 million, down 3.4% year over year and missing our estimate of $199.1 million. Customer bankruptcy and certain 2022 customer pipeline orders that did not recur this year resulted in the decline. Operating income was $18.1 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $21.1 million.



Revenues from the Engineered Solutions segment totaled $71.8 million, up 8.3% year over year on stronger-than-expected demand from existing customers as well as new business wins. However, the metric lagged our estimate of $72.3 million. Operating income was $7.3 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $3.3 million.



Revenues from the Temperature Control segment came in at $123.6 million, rising from the year-ago quarter’s $117.4 million, as well as topping our projection of $119.4 million due to a warm summer that resulted in increased demand for this seasonal product category. The segment registered an operating income of $13.2 million, down from $13.4 million reported in the year-ago period.



Operating loss from the Other segment was $3.6 million, narrower than $4.2 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Standard Motor had $28.5 million in cash as of Sep 30, 2023 compared with $21.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt totaled $95.2 million as of Sep 30, 2023 compared with $184.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash inflow from operating activities totaled $132.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023. SG&A expenses flared up 9% to $79.8 million.



The company approved a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share, which will be paid out on Dec 1, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Nov 15, 2023.

Guidance 2023

For full-year 2023, the company expects sales growth to be flat to low single-digit. Standard Motor has revised its outlook for adjusted EBITDA at around 9.5% of total revenues. This projection takes into account several factors, including an anticipated increase in expenses linked to customer factoring programs that are estimated to range between $48 million and $50 million based on current rates. Additionally, the outlook considers the influence of startup costs and duplicated overhead costs associated with the recently established distribution center mentioned during the second quarter.

