Standard Motor (SMP) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Standard Motor SMP reported adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2020, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. However, the bottom line came in lower than the prior-year quarter’s 92 cents per share. Dismal performance of both its major segments — Engine Management and Temperature Control — resulted in this year-over-year decline.

Second-quarter earnings from continuing operations were $11.8 million compared with the $21 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues decreased to $248 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $227 million. The revenue figure, however, came in lower than the year-ago number of $305 million.

Gross profit decreased to $64.3 million from the year-ago quarter’s $88.9 million. Operating income slid to $16 million from the $27.7 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Results

During the June-end quarter, revenues from the Engine Management segment fell 20.6% year on year to $173.1 million. Operating income was $16.7 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $26.3 million.

Revenues in the Temperature Control segment decreased 14.2% year over year to $72.4 million. The segment registered an operating income of $3.97 million compared with the $7.15 million recorded in second-quarter 2019.

Revenues in the All Other segment decreased to $2.39 million from the $2.72 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The segment reported an operating loss of $4.67 million, wider than the loss of $5.13 million posted in corresponding quarter of 2019.

Financial Position

Standard Motor had cash and cash equivalents of $22.5 million as of Jun 30, 2020, compared with $10.4 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt was $108,000 compared with $129,000 recorded as of Dec 31, 2019. Net cash used in operating activities totaled $885,000 during the first half of 2020. Capex during the quarter amounted to $9.03 million, up from the $7.58 million recorded in the first six months of 2020.

In a bid to boost financial flexibility amid the pandemic-related uncertainties, Standard Motor has suspended its quarterly payouts and stock-buyback programs.

