Standard Motor (SMP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Standard Motor Products SMP posted second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 98 cents, which rose from 84 cents reported in the prior-year quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents.



Total revenues rose to $389.8 million from $353.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $366 million. Gross profit rose to $111.4 million from the year-ago quarter’s $101.3 million. Operating income declined to $24.99 million from $27.18 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Results

In the reported quarter, revenues from the Vehicle Control segment totaled $188.7 million, which rose 2.7% year over year and beat our estimate of $184.1 million. Operating income was $16.1 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $19.4 million.



Revenues from the Engineered Solutions segment totaled $76.6 million, up 6.1% year over year due to robust demand from its existing customers and new business wins. The metric, however, lagged our estimate of $83.2 million. Operating income was $6.19 million, up from the prior-year quarter’s $6.17 million.



Revenues from the Temperature Control segment came in at $124.5 million, which rose from the year-ago quarter’s $97.1 million, as well as topped our projection of $98.2 million due to persistent heat across much of the country. The segment registered an operating income of $13.4 million, up from $5.9 million reported in the year-ago period.



Operating loss from the Other segment was $5.79 million, wider than the loss of $4.06 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Standard Motor had $26.2 million in cash as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $32.5 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt totaled $203.2 million as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $151.2 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash outflow from operating activities totaled $10.14 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses rose 13.7% to $83.9 million.



The company approved a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share, which will be paid out on Sep 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of Aug 15, 2024.

Revised 2024 Guidance

For 2024, the company now expects sales growth to be low- to mid-single digit compared with the previous forecast of flat to low-single digit. Standard Motor expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of 9-9.5% of total revenues.

