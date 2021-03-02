Standard Motor (SMP) Inches Up 1.2% Since Q4 Earnings Beat

Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s SMP shares have moved up 1.2% since the company delivered a comprehensive beat for fourth-quarter 2020. It reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for fourth-quarter 2020, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The bottom line was also higher than the prior-year quarter’s 59 cents per share. Robust performance of both its major segments — Engine Management and Temperature Control — aided fourth-quarter 2020 results.

Total revenues rose 17.4% year over year to $283 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253 million. Gross profit increased to $94.1 million from the year-ago quarter’s $72.8 million. Operating income also grew 74.7% year on year to $30.6 million.

The board approved a payout of 25 cents per share, payable on Mar 1, 2020. The company repurchased $4.8 million worth of stock during the quarter under review. Encouragingly, Standard Motor boosted buyback authorization by $20 billion. Standard Motor now has $26.5 million remaining under the current share-repurchase authorization.

Segmental Results

During the December-end quarter, revenues from the Engine Management segment totaled $231.9 million, up 14.8% year over year. Operating income was $29.2 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $27.4 million.

Revenues in the Temperature Control segment increased 30% year over year to $47.7 million. The segment registered an operating income of more than $1 million versus a loss of around $3 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues in the All Other segment increased to $3.2 million from $2.6 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. The segment reported an operating loss of $7.1 million, wider than the loss of $5.7 million posted in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Financial Position

Standard Motor — whose peers include LKQ Corp. LKQ, Genuine Parts GPC and Dorman Products DORM — had cash and cash equivalents of $19.5 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $10.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Long-term debt was $97,000 compared with $129,000 recorded as of Dec 31, 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 net cash provided by operating activities totaled $19.3 million. Capex for the quarter amounted to $4.65 million.

Standard Motor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM): Free Stock Analysis Report



LKQ Corporation (LKQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.