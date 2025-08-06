Standard Motor Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Standard Motor Products SMP posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents and rose from 98 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues rose to $493.9 million from $389.8 million reported in the second quarter of 2024. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $450 million. Gross profit rose to $152.5 million from the year-ago quarter’s $111.4 million. Operating income increased to $46.3 million from $30 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Results

In the reported quarter, revenues from the Vehicle Control segment totaled $201.7 million, which rose 6.9% year over year due to steady demand for products. The metric also topped our estimate of $178.9 million. Operating income of $17.1 million rose from the prior-year quarter’s $16.1 million and topped our estimate of $15.1 million.



Revenues from the Temperature Control segment came in at $131.4 million, which rose from the year-ago quarter’s $124.5 million due to early orders from customers getting ready for the season. The metric also topped our estimate of $120.5 million. The segment registered an operating income of $19.5 million, up from $13.4 million reported in the year-ago period and topped our expectation of $15.6 million.



Revenues from the Engineered Solutions segment totaled $70.3 million, down 8.2% year over year and missed our estimate of $80.6 million. Operating income was $4 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $6.2 million and missed our expectation of $6.7 million.



Revenues from the Nissens Automotive segment totaled $90.5 million and surpassed our expectation of $69.5 million. The segment registered an operating income of $12.8 million, which topped our expectation of $4.9 million.

Financial Position

Standard Motor had $58.8 million in cash as of June 30, 2025, compared with $44.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt totaled $605.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared with $535.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash used by the operating activities totaled $5.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. SG&A expenses rose 28.1% to $107.5 million.



The company declared a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Sept. 2, 2025, to stockholders of record as of Aug. 15, 2025.

SMP Updates 2025 Guidance

For 2025, the company expects sales growth in the low-20s percent range, up from the previous estimate of mid-teens percent range. It reaffirms adjusted EBITDA guidance in the range of 10-11% of total revenues.

