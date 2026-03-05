Is Standard Motor Products (SMP) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Standard Motor Products (SMP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Standard Motor Products is one of 103 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Standard Motor Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMP's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SMP has gained about 4.8% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 5.2%. This means that Standard Motor Products is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY). The stock is up 0.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 27.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Standard Motor Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.9% so far this year, so SMP is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Standard Motor Products and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.