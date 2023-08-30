Standard Motor Products (SMP) Price Target Decreased by 6.90% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an decrease of 6.90% from the prior estimate of 49.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.41% from the latest reported closing price of 36.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Motor Products. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMP is 0.10%, a decrease of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 20,515K shares. The put/call ratio of SMP is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,322K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 4.65% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,034K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,033K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 20.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 17.89% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 850K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares, representing a decrease of 23.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 19.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 543K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Standard Motor Products Background Information

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non- traditional distribution channels.

