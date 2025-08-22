Is Standard Motor Products (SMP) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Standard Motor Products (SMP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Standard Motor Products is one of 96 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Standard Motor Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMP's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SMP has returned 20.9% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -11.3%. This means that Standard Motor Products is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Visteon (VC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 36.1%.

Over the past three months, Visteon's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Standard Motor Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.3% this year, meaning that SMP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Visteon falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 50 stocks and is ranked #96. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.9%.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Standard Motor Products and Visteon as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

